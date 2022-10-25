Jackpot City partners with Toronto Maple Leafs and Toronto Raptors

The Super Group-owned brand will become an official online casino partner of both teams.

Canada.- Jackpot City has signed a multi-year partnership with two major Canadian sports franchises, the Toronto Maple Leafs and Toronto Raptors. The Super Group-owned brand will become an official online casino partner of both teams and will have a presence at Scotiabank Arena for all home games.

Jackpot City’s logo will be visible on the ice and on digitally enhanced dashboards during Maple Leafs home games and on the basket during Raptors home games. It will also appear in other spaces within the arena. These partnerships are the first of their kind for the online casino offering, which has recently entered the regulated Ontario market.

A Jackpot City spokesperson said: “It’s a proud time for the Jackpot City brand who are very excited to partner with MLSE and two of their household name franchises in the Maple Leafs and the Raptors in the NHL and NBA. We’re looking forward to proudly showcasing our products that are Casino Games Perfectly Made For You.”

Jordan Vader, senior vice president of Global Partnerships, MLSE, added: “We aim to build a diverse group of partners across our teams to offer fans unique and unparalleled experiences. We are thrilled to welcome Jackpot City into the fold as we enter a new season with the Maple Leafs and Raptors, and we look forward to sharing this exciting partnership in the online casino space with our fans.”

In June, Super Group, the parent company of sports betting operator Betway and online casino Spin, was approved to launch four online casino brands in Ontario. It launched Jackpot City, Royal Vegas, Ruby Fortune, and Spin Casino.

Earlier this year, Flutter brands PokerStars and FanDuel Sportsbook partnered with Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment (MLSE), which owns Toronto’s National Basketball Association (NBA) and National Hockey League (NHL) teams.

FanDuel Sportsbook was designated as an official sports betting partner and PokerStars as an official gaming partner. FanDuel Sportsbook, PokerStars Casino and PokerStars use MLSE team marks in advertising and marketing, mainly throughout Toronto Maple Leafs and Toronto Raptors games.

Pinnacle launches sports betting in Ontario

Pinnacle Sports has launched sports and esports betting in the regulated Ontario market following its approval from the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO). It plans to add online casino games in the near future.

The Pinnacle.ca site allows consumers to wager on major North American sports events, including the National Football League (NFL) and the Canadian Football League. Meanwhile, the operators’ B2B arm Pinnacle Solution has been approved for gaming supplier registration, allowing Pinnacle to service Ontario sportsbooks with its trading and risk management services.