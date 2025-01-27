North Dakota House rejects sports betting proposal

House Concurrent Resolution 3002 has been defeated in a House vote.

US.- The North Dakota House has rejected House Concurrent Resolution 3002, which would have put spots betting on the November 2026 ballot. The proposal was defeated by 70 votes to 24. The last time lawmakers considered a referendum was in 2023.

Rep. Scott Louser‘s HCR 3002 would have allowed North Dakota voters to decide whether to allow statewide sports betting on professional and college sports. Louser estimated that regulation would generate up to $30m annually for the state.

Two representatives from the North Dakota University System testified against the legalisation. The North Dakota Family Alliance Legislative Action and North Dakota Catholic Conference also appeared in opposition during the House Judiciary hearing.

Currently, sports betting is allowed only at casinos and on tribal lands in North Dakota. Attempts to legalise sports betting failed to pass in 2019, 2021, and 2023.



