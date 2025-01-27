CT Interactive reflects on successful showcase at ICE 2025

CT Interactive’s participation allowed it to strengthen its relationships with partners, explore opportunities, and reinforce its position in the gaming industry.

Press release.- CT Interactive is marking a resounding success following its participation in last week’s ICE Barcelona 2025 trade show. At the event, the company was able to solidify its market presence, seal new partnerships, unveil new gaming content, and engage in productive discussions about its ambitious growth plans.

CT Interactive’s showcase at ICE 2025 reaffirmed its commitment to supporting its partners by expanding its portfolio of games available for their platforms. The company’s efforts to release fresh and engaging content have already been met with enthusiasm, setting the stage for stronger collaborations and greater player satisfaction.

Another highlight of the event was the company’s announcement about its impending certification for the Brazilian market. This milestone will enable CT Interactive to officially enter one of Latin America’s most dynamic and fast-growing regions.

Martin Ivanov, COO of CT Interactive, said: “We’re thrilled about the opportunities Brazil offers. We have prepared a games list designed to resonate with the preferences of Brazilian players, and we’re eager to bring our portfolio to this exciting market.”

ICE Gaming 2025 also provided an excellent platform for CT Interactive to explore growth opportunities in Eastern Europe. With its strong regulatory framework and growing appetite for online gaming, Ukraine featured prominently in the company’s discussions. CT Interactive is about to conclude a deal with a local partner, significantly boosting its presence in this emerging market.

Ivanov said: “The Ukrainian market holds tremendous potential, and we’re keen to expand our footprint there. We are confident that our diverse portfolio of high-quality games will meet the expectations of operators and players alike.”

The company’s new game releases were another highlight of its ICE Barcelona presence. CT Interactive’s cutting-edge titles, designed with captivating visuals and engaging gameplay, were met with widespread acclaim. These releases are expected to captivate players and drive significant revenue growth for its operator partners.

Reflecting on the event’s success, Martin Ivanov stated that CT Interactive’s participation allowed it to strengthen its relationships with partners, explore untapped opportunities, and reinforce its position in the gaming industry.

“The show was an incredible opportunity to engage with our partners, showcase our innovations, and discuss strategies for mutual growth,” concluded Ivanov. “We leave ICE Gaming 2025 energised and excited for what’s next.”



