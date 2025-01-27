Berlin lottery awards new seven-year contract

The contract covers retail and digital sales.

Germany.- Scientific Games has won an extension to its contract with Deutsche Klassenlotterie Berlin, the operator of Lotto Berlin. The new contract covers retail and digital lottery sales for seven years.

Scientific Games, which has worked with the Berlin lottery for over two decades, will use its Symphony system, which combines retail, digital and mobile channels, including third-party content and platforms. The system includes SG PAM, a player account management system. The system allows omnichannel sales for scratchcards, iLottery and draw-based games like Eurojackpot, Lotto and Keno.

Matthias Müller, International Lottery Systems vice president of sales and marketing at Scientific Games, said: “Scientific Games is proud to be the primary technology partner for Deutsche Klassenlotterie Berlin. Together, we’re deploying our SYMPHONY lottery gaming system, which includes the versatile SYMPHONY multi-tenant platform and omnichannel player account management system that will serve several German lotteries.

“This enhanced lottery system ensures best-of-breed system integration throughout the life of our agreement.”

Hansjörg Höltkemeier, CEO of Lotto-Berlin, said: “With our selection of Scientific Games and SYMPHONY, we are not only responding to the ever-increasing requirements in the areas of operational safety and cyber security but also focusing on continuity. “Above all, we are investing in a new system architecture that will lead to an excellent, system-supported customer experience across all our sales channels.”

Lottery in Germany

Germany maintained a state monopoly over lottery when it reformed gambling legislation under the Fourth Interstate Treaty on Gambling in 2021. The DKLB is a member of Der Deutsche Lotto- und Totoblock (the German Lotto and Toto Block), an association of the 16 federal states’ lottery companies, which have uniform winning numbers and quotas and around 25,000 acceptance points nationwide. Together, the companies’ run Lotto, Oddset, Glücksspirale, Toto and Keno.

In June, the German gambling regulator Glücksspielbehörde (GGL) announced a comprehensive market review analysing the regulated gambling market, with a particular focus on the impact of advertising. The GGL, which became fully operational at the start of 2023, aims to evaluate whether the legislation is proving to be suitable and whether advertising is succeeding in channelling players to licensed offerings without incentivising people who may not have been interested in gambling.