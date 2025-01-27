Oddsgate earns Great Place to Work Certification for the second consecutive year

The certification evaluates high standards of management and corporate culture based on the opinions and perceptions of the employees themselves.

Press release.- Oddsgate begins 2025 by celebrating a significant achievement: the company has been awarded – Great Place to Work certification in Portugal for the second consecutive year. This recognition is a source of pride and gratitude to the employees who made it possible.

The Great Place to Work certification evaluates high standards of management and corporate culture based on the opinions and perceptions of the employees themselves. Workplace comfort, leadership, social responsibility, career opportunities, internal development, and other aspects are analysed to rank the best companies to work for.

In its first participation in 2024, Oddsgate made a remarkable impression by achieving the certification and securing second place in the Best Workplaces ranking in Portugal. It also stood out in the highly competitive Information Technology (IT) sector, earning second place.

By participating in the process again, Oddsgate maintained its primary focus: identifying opportunities for improvement. Nuno Jerónimo, the company’s general director, underscores the importance of this commitment: “Since our first participation in this process, our goal has been clear and consistent: to identify areas for improvement and growth. This certification and the accompanying insights serve as a valuable guide filled with opportunities for evolution, reinforcing our commitment to creating a harmonious, healthy environment that aligns with everyone’s needs.”

The 2025 recognition reaffirms Oddsgate’s success in maintaining high workplace quality standards. As Nuno explains: “The results are very satisfying, demonstrating that the company has generally maintained the outcomes from its first certification, being a testament to what we experience daily: we are indeed an excellent place to work. We aim to continue fostering an inspiring and welcoming environment where employees are encouraged to contribute to this ongoing development actively.”

Oddsgate remains open to evolution and learning, using the insights shared by employees as tools for growth. The company expresses its profound gratitude to everyone who, with dedication and commitment, helps build an exceptional workplace daily.