Jackpocket to launch live game with television personality Scott Rogowsky

US.- The lottery firm Jackpocket has teamed up with comedian and television personality Scott Rogowsky for the company’s first live game. Rogowsky, who is the host of HQ Trivia, will serve as host and executive producer for Jackpocket Live, which will launch later this year on the Jackpocket app.

Peter Sullivan, CEO and co-founder of Jackpocket, said: “We’re so pleased to welcome Scott to Team Jackpocket as we continue to trailblaze in this industry while delivering the very best lottery and gaming experience around.

“Already beloved by the millions of people who tuned into HQ Trivia, Scott will bring his quick wit, charisma, and improvisational chops to this brand new game on Jackpocket that lottery fans will love. Jackpocket Live is the first of many product expansions we’re excited to bring our users this year. There’s a lot more fun to come.”

Rogowsky said: “Get ready for the greatest thing to hit your phone since, well, Jackpocket I’m so excited to be part of Jackpocket’s expansion into live streaming content and for folks to try the new game when it hits the app this year. We’re gonna have some fun, win some cash, and feel good doing it.”

Jackpocket has introduced a new desktop version of its app. Earlier in June, it launched in Nebraska.