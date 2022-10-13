Jackpocket launches mobile app in Idaho

Idaho becomes the 13th state where Jackpocket is available for mobile play.

Idaho lottery players can now place ticket orders for games on the lottery firm’s mobile app.

US.- The lottery firm Jackpocket has launched a third-party lottery app in Idaho. Through the app, players can place ticket orders, view an image of their ticket, and check lottery results. Winners will be able to receive prizes of up to $599 directly through the platform.

Peter Sullivan, Jackpocket founder and CEO said: “Idaho marks the 13th state where Jackpocket is available for lottery play, making 13 a lucky number in our eyes. The Jackpocket team is looking forward to providing Idahoans, both long-time lottery players and new players alike, a digital-forward way to enjoy one of America’s favorite entertainment options.”

In July, Jackpocket announced a launch in Montana. The company has reached several sponsorship agreements recently, including with the New York Islanders, the ESPN New York sports app and the New York Mets.

Idaho Lottery increases sales with new scratch-off series

The Idaho Lottery has reported an increase in sales since launching a new scratch-off series that features Pollard Banknote’s Scratch FXtra. In the first five-week run, sales from the four new four scratch-off games were 72 per cent higher than the average five-week sale of previously released lottery products.