Jackpocket launches Super Pick lottery app

Players can pick numbers for Mega Millions and Powerball.

US.- The lottery firm Jackpocket has launched Super Pick, an app for Mega Millions and Powerball. Super Pick creates a series of 25 or 26 Quick Picks for each special ball number and includes all the standard numbers in the game at least once. Matching the Powerball or Mega Ball on its own secures a prize of $4 or $2 respectively.

Jackpocket CEO and founder Peter Sullivan said: “Super Pick is the latest in Jackpocket’s long list of features that you can’t get anywhere else. Based on direct feedback from our users, we developed this feature to streamline the way they are participating in the lottery and make it the most convenient process possible. It’s been exciting to see the great interest in Super Pick already as the Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots continue to rise toward historic levels.”

In February, Jackpocket launched Jackpocket Casino in New Jersey through a partnership with Caesars Interactive Gaming. It’s the first lottery platform in the US to enter the online casino space.