JACK Entertainment selects Konami Gaming as its exclusive casino management system partner

Ohio-based gaming operator brings leading SYNKROS tech to guests and clubJACK members.

Press release.- JACK Entertainment announced the selection of Konami Gaming‘s SYNKROS to power industry-leading systems technology across its 1.5 million square feet of casino entertainment space. The Ohio-based gaming operator’s portfolio includes a combined 2,600+ gaming machines and 85 table games at JACK Cleveland Casino in downtown Cleveland and at JACK Thistledown Racino, located approximately 10 miles to the southeast.

This new SYNKROS launch empowers guests to take advantage of seamless clubJACK loyalty rewards at any JACK Entertainment gaming location, with specialized offers, awards, and bonus events updated in real time.

“As one of the region’s premier entertainment destinations, JACK remains dedicated to providing unparalleled guest experiences by embracing cutting-edge advancements and innovations,” said Van Baltz, senior vice president & chief information officer for JACK Entertainment. “Our collaboration with Konami underscores this commitment, as we aim to engage more guests with exciting and rewarding experiences, leveraging their reliable and cutting-edge systems.”

“Since opening as Ohio’s first full-service casino, JACK Entertainment has operated with a focus on creating extraordinary moments for guests. The technology that powers the gaming enterprise is an important piece in creating unique engagement opportunities for guests and ensuring a smooth player experience, which Konami is excited to support through this key SYNKROS launch,” said Randy Caron, vice president of systems sales at Konami Gaming.

Through the installation of the new system, targeted player rewards and offers are created, automated, deployed, and tracked through SYNKROS’ robust single environment. System-delivered casino drawings and tournament events can also be delivered digitally to players directly at the game machine.