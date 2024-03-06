2024 Indian Gaming Tradeshow & Convention spotlights bold entertainment from Konami Gaming

Guests at the 2024 Indian Gaming Tradeshow & Convention are encouraged to visit booth #1636.

The industry’s largest tribal gaming event gives launch to new casino creations by Konami.

Press release.- Konami Gaming announced leading new releases arriving at the Indian Gaming Tradeshow & Convention in Anaheim, CA, on April 10 – 11, 2024, aimed at delivering bold entertainment and engagement value to tribal casinos.

A slot series that’s sheer excitement, Unwooly Riches is among the event’s big showcases, joining many new linked progressives available across Konami’s DIMENSION cabinet line. Konami’s newest large-format machine, DIMENSION 43×3 is also a new arrival at the Indian Gaming Tradeshow, with its 43-inch stacked monitors reaching nearly 9 feet into the air.

Top SYNKROS casino systems advancements on the tradeshow floor include an award-winning mobile app, SYNKROS Progressive Management (SPM) floorwide progressive technology, and Gift & Go integration.

In addition, Konami’s igaming team is showcasing dozens of popular Konami slot creations available for online social and real money sites.

Tom Jingoli, executive vice president & chief operating officer at Konami Gaming, said: “Knowing the distinct creativity, visual appearance, and ingenuity that surround the latest releases, Konami and its customers are entering this year’s Indian Gaming Tradeshow & Convention with particular momentum and excitement.

“Our Konami team is working closely with casinos to deliver new entertainment value and top technology options to power their floor—both now and long into the future.”

With strong hardware performance and game software variety, Konami’s DIMENSION line of slot cabinets continues to achieve results, made further by the release of its big-screen DIMENSION 43×3 in the core for-sale product category. Across every DIMENSION form factor, guests can encounter fresh content such as Charms Full Link, Lucky Honeycomb Fortune, new All Aboard multi-game packs, and BUZZR slots filled with vintage gameshow TV charm.

Konami’s Unwooly Riches is the most asked-about new slot series, with its imaginative sheep character “Sugar” and goat character “Spice” locking horns in a playful battle to win the player’s favour.

Jay Bertsch, senior vice president & chief commercial officer at Konami Gaming, commented: “From unique slot hardware like DIMENSION 43×3 to incredibly eye-catching entertainment like Unwooly Riches, Konami has a wide array of creative game options available now for placement.

“And this drive toward new innovation is just as apparent across our SYNKROS casino systems technology, with tools to empower casino teams while enhancing guest convenience.”

Konami’s SYNKROS casino management system is providing important advancements to support the future of tribal operators—all available for customers to experience firsthand. SYNKROS Progressive Management (SPM) is a system-based, floor-wide progressive jackpot and mystery Bonusing module which can be configured to run on a single machine, bank of machines, casino zones, or even the entire gaming floor.

Operators can also take command with the latest features in Konami’s Konetic employee mobile application, including its new Patron and Finder modules. In addition, SYNKROS is now offering integration with Gift & Go, for on-demand player loyalty gifts selected digitally by the patron and shipped directly to their home address.

To equip tribal operators for omnichannel delivery of traditional land-based gaming and online gaming, Konami is pushing more proven land-based content to its online game library, through its owned remote gaming server (RGS), for robust HTML5 delivery—compatible across smartphones, tablets, and desktop devices.

The company’s igaming team is available throughout show hours to share how player-favourite Konami series like All Aboard and China shores are available for online social and real-money sites.

Guests at the 2024 Indian Gaming Tradeshow & Convention are encouraged to visit booth #1636 at the Anaheim Convention Center on April 10 – 11, 2024 to explore these and more Konami releases. For more information about Konami Gaming, Inc., please visit www.konamigaming.com.