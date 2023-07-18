IWG launches Mega Money Jackpots in Pennsylvania and Virginia

The online progressive jackpot will deliver multimillion-dollar prizes in the two states.

US.- Online lottery games provider Instant Win Gaming (IWG) has launched a multi-state eInstant progressive jackpot in Pennsylvania and Virginia. The new game, branded as Mega Money Jackpots, will deliver multimillion-dollar prizes.

The Pennsylvania and Virginia Lotteries foresee additional US lotteries linking into Mega Money Jackpots, which will increase the prize possibilities.

Rhydian Fisher, CEO at IWG, said: “Progressive jackpots have been hugely popular with eInstant players in both Pennsylvania and Virginia. Now with the higher prizing opportunity that comes from pooling play across two successful lotteries, Mega Money Jackpots allows for even higher jackpot awards and greater player excitement. Congratulations to both lotteries for pioneering this next chapter in eInstant games.”

Stephanie Weyant, deputy executive director for marketing and products at Pennsylvania Lottery, added: “We’re excited to work alongside the Virginia Lottery and IWG to launch Mega Money Jackpots. The ability to offer higher jackpot prizes will certainly resonate with our players and result in additional proceeds to benefit older Pennsylvanians here in the Commonwealth.”

Scott Kenyon, strategic games manager at Virginia Lottery, commented: “As the first U.S. lottery to launch progressive jackpot eInstants, the Virginia Lottery has continued to collaborate with IWG to champion even more online innovations.

“This multi-state partnership with the Pennsylvania Lottery highlights these efforts, setting an example for other iLottery jurisdictions. We believe Mega Money Jackpots will be enthusiastically received by our players all while supporting the Virginia Lottery’s mission to raise revenue for K-12 public education.”

Pennsylvania gaming regulator enhances self-exclusion tools

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board has launched a more user-friendly online system that enables people to self-exclude from participating in any gambling activity regulated by the board.

The Self-Exclusion Programme began in 2006 to permit people to ban themselves from entering and gambling at Pennsylvania casinos. It was expanded after the passage in 2017 of the Gaming Expansion Act. Three additional self-exclusion programmes are now available for igaming (including online sports wagering), video gaming terminals (VGTs) at truck stops and online fantasy sports.