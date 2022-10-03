IWG extends deal with Atlantic Lottery Corporation

Super Cash Buster will be the first IWG title to be developed as a printed game.

Canada.- Online lottery games provider Instant Win Gaming (IWG) has expanded its partnership with Canadian Atlantic Lottery Corporation (ALC) to include eInstant games for the retail sector. IWG eInstant games will be redeveloped as retail instant tickets and pull-tabs.

Super Cash Buster will be the first IWG title to be developed as a printed game by ALC’s retail instant game supplier Scientific Games.

IWG chief executive Rhydian Fisher said: “Thank you ALC for this latest opportunity. Over the past 20 years, it has been common for our lottery partners to ask us to create eInstants that match already popular printed games.

“Now it’s equally common for our lottery partners to ask their printed game suppliers to develop games that incorporate proven IWG brands. We are thrilled to see our themes and mechanics convert into very successful retail games.”

ALC director of igaming Robert Lalonde added: “Atlantic Lottery is excited to develop new omnichannel games with IWG. ALC players do not see retail lottery and iLottery as different products, but rather as different sales channels. Thank you IWG for helping with our continued efforts to integrate our online and retails channels.”

In January, Atlantic Lottery Corporation (ALC) signed a content partnership with NeoPollard Interactive. It’s the supplier’s first digital agreement across North America.

The agreement comprises a five-year initial contract term, whereby ALC will gain access to NPi’s NeoGames Studio library of top-performing game content, consisting of over 200 titles. These titles were added to ALC’s existing digital portfolio. It’s the only licensed operator in the Atlantic Canada region.

