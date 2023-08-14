Italy advances with gambling reorganisation

The ADM will submit draft legislative decrees by September 20.

Italy.- Mario Lollobrigida, head of gaming at Italy’s Agency of Customs and Monopolies (ADM), is to lead the next phase of Italy’s planned gambling reforms following the Italian Senate’s approval of the country’s Tax Delegation Law. The ADM is expected to submit a draft of legislative decrees by September 20.

The Tax Delegation Law aimed to prepare the way for a reorganisation of tax duties and the introduction of new player protection measures “to create a more transparent and accountable industry”.

Phase 1 of Italy’s gambling reforms will aim to modernise the concession model for land-based gambling franchises and to introduce standardised rules for gambling venues across all of Italy’s 20 administrative regions.

The law will see the continuation of Italy’s concession model and police authorisation for land-based gaming but is expected to introduce required minimum characteristics for gambling venues, limits on stakes and winnings, mandatory training for operators and dealers and a ban on betting on underage sports competitions.

Venues will have to comply with set opening times and minimum distances of between 200 and 500 metres from sites such as schools and hospitals. Many of the changes are designed to create a more unified framework, replacing fragmented regional regulations. A revamp of Italy’s self-exclusion scheme has also been recommended.

The government expects it will take up to 24 months to draft reforms for implementation. A year will be required to establish a new licence regime for gambling. Online gaming, machines, betting, and bingo concessions have been extended until December 31, 2024.

Ministry of the Economy and Finance deputy minister Maurizio Leo, who was put in charge of a special delegation to oversee the reforms, stressed the contributions of the gambling sector, noting that it contributed €11bn a year to the government and employed around 150,000 people.

Roberto Alesse, managing director of the Agency of Customs and Monopolies (ADM), has said the law is an “extraordinary legislative opportunity” to finally resolve longstanding issues in the gambling sector, including the fragmentary nature of regional laws. He stressed that the law would also improve player protection and standards, with the ADM and local authorities to identify “sensitive areas” and protect vulnerable people.