Italy makes progress with gambling reforms

Italy.- The Chamber of Deputies has approved Italy’s Tax Delegation Law, which will advance the reorganisation of gambling in the country. The bill has now moved to the Senate for final approval but is not expected to face obstacles. Deputy Minister for the Economy Maurizio Leo said the government expects final approval before the parliamentary recess in August.

The law will see the continuation of Italy’s concession model and police authorisation for land-based gaming. The law is expected to introduce required minimum characteristics for gambling venues, limits on stakes and winnings, mandatory training for operators and dealers, enhancements to self-exclusions and a ban on betting on underage sports competitions.

Venues will have to comply with set opening times and minimum distances of between 200 and 500 metres from sites such as schools and hospitals. Many of the changes are designed to create a more unified framework, replacing fragmented regional regulations.

Once the bill is approved, the government expects it will take up to 24 months to draft reforms for implementation. A year will be required to establish a new licence regime for gambling. Online gaming, machines, betting, and bingo concessions have been extended until December 31, 2024.

Roberto Alesse, Managing Director of the Agency of Customs and Monopolies (ADM), said the law is an “extraordinary legislative opportunity” to finally resolve longstanding issues in the gambling sector, including the fragmentary nature of regional laws. He stressed that the law would also improve player protection and standards, with the ADM and local authorities to identify “sensitive areas” and protect vulnerable people.

