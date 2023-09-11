Iowa sports betting revenue reaches $13.5m in August

The sports betting handle was $141.2m.

US.- Iowa sports betting revenue was $13.5m in August, down 6.2 per cent year-on-year but up 27.4 per cent compared to July 2023’s $10.6m. Some $11.6m came from online wagering and the remaining $1.9m from retail betting.

The sports betting handle was $141.2m, up 15.2 per cent from August 2022 ($12.6m) and up 28.7 per cent from July 2023. Online betting wagers amounted to $131.9m, while retail spending reached $9.4m.

Diamond Jo in Dubuque and its FanDuel sportsbook reported $3.6m in revenue and a handle of $27.6m. Wild Rose in Jefferson and DraftKings registered $1.8m in revenue and a $20.1m handle. Diamond Jo in Worth, also with DraftKings, generated $1.7m in revenue from $18m in wagers. Wild Rose Clinton posted $1.3m from $23.8m in bets and Wild Rose Emmetsburg $1.2m off $13m. Both are partnered with DraftKings.

Sports betting tax for August totalled $911,669, while players won $127.8m.

Full-year Iowa Lottery sales reach $481.5m

The Iowa Lottery registered a record $481.5m in lottery sales for the fiscal year 2022-2023 ended June 30. The lottery awarded $305.3m in winnings for players and a record $108.2m in proceeds to state causes.

Sales increased 11.3 per cent compared to 2022’s total of $432.7m. Proceeds to the state increased by 10.5 per cent. The top seven stores for retail sales were all Hy-Vees, with six of them in Cedar Rapids. The biggest prize won in the last year was a $40m Lotto America jackpot. There were seven other million-dollar winners.