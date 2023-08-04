Full-year Iowa Lottery sales reach $481.5m

The lottery awarded a record $108.2m in proceeds to state causes.

US.- Iowa Lottery registered a record $481.5m in lottery sales for the fiscal year 2022-2023 ended June 30. The lottery awarded $305.3m in winnings for players and a record $108.2m in proceeds to state causes.

Sales increased 11.3 per cent compared to 2022’s total of $432.7m. Proceeds to the state increased by 10.5 per cent. The top seven stores for retail sales were all Hy-Vees, with six of them in Cedar Rapids. The biggest prize won in the last year was a $40m Lotto America jackpot. There were seven other million-dollar winners.

Katie New, chair of the Iowa Lottery Board, said: “As a citizen board member, it’s important to me to see the positive impact that the Iowa Lottery, its staff and retailers have achieved for our state. As an Iowa resident, I recognize and appreciate the lottery team’s public-mindedness in producing results for the good causes supported by lottery proceeds.”

Iowa sports betting handle drops again in June

Iowa’s sports betting handle was $115.5m in June, down 21.8 per cent compared to May. Some $105.7m was wagered online and the remaining $7.1m with retail sportsbooks. All but one of the 19 Iowa casinos also offer mobile sports betting.

According to the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission, revenue reached $7.1m, a 57 per cent decline compared to May 2023’s $16.6m. Sports betting tax reached $570,976.