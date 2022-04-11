Iowa sports betting handle up 45% year-on-year in March

Players in Iowa spent $233.5m on sports betting in March, up 44.7 per cent year-on-year compared to the $161.4m wagered in March 2021.

US.- The Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission has reported a sports betting handle of $233.5m for March, 44.5 per cent higher than the $161.4m wagered in the same month last year, and also 8.2 per cent more than the $215.9m bet by consumers in February this year. It fell short, however, of the record numbers posted in January ($303.3m).

Of the total wagered in March, $208.3m was bet online, while the remaining $25.3m was spent at retail sportsbooks across the state. Iowa 19 operational sportsbooks saw online wagers clim 49 per cent, while retail wagers increased 14 per cent.

As for Iowa sports betting revenue in March, it was $14.4m, the second-highest total since the market opened. Total revenue was 67.4 per cent higher than $8.6m from February 2022. Online revenue in March amounted to $12.6m, while retail revenue reached $1.8m.

Diamond Jo Casino in Dubuque´s FanDuel sportsbook reported $3.9m in combined online and retail revenue and a multi-channel handle of $48.8m and claimed the top of the ranking. Diamond Jo Casino in Worth´s FanDuel sportsbook reported $2.6m in revenue off a handle of $30.5m, while the Wild Rose Casino Jefferson´s DraftKings sportsbook registered a $31.3m and revenue of $1.4m.

