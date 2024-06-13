Iowa sports betting handle reaches $182.5m in May

The handle was up 23.6 per cent year-on-year.

US.- Iowa’s sports betting handle was $182.5m in May, according to the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission (IRGC). That’s a year-over-year increase of 23.6 per cent and a 12.9 per cent decrease from the $209.5m bet in April. Players spent $169.5m betting on sports online and $13m at retail sportsbooks.

Revenue totalled $16.7m, marginally higher than $16.6m last year and $16.5m in April 2024. Some $14.9m came from online betting and $1.8m from retail locations.

FanDuel led the way in terms of revenue, while DraftKings brought in more bets. DraftKings reported a $72.4m handle and $6m in revenue. FanDuel reported revenue of $6.5m from $61.3m in bets, Caesars’ handle was $22.4m, followed by BetMGM’s $16.7m. With a sports betting handle of $9.3m, ESPN BET completed the top five operators.

Tax revenue totalled $1.12m. Last month’s numbers bring year-to-date figures to $2.46bn in bets, $199.76m in revenue, and $13.49m in state tax.