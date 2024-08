The sports betting handle decreased 6 per cent from June.

US.- Iowa’s sports betting handle was $138.1m in July, according to the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission. That’s down 6 per cent from June´s $146.7m.

Players spent $130.6m online. Sportsbooks reported $13.9m in adjusted gross revenue (AGR), and player winnings totalled $124.3m. Almost $117.7m of wins came from bets placed online. Tax revenue was $0.9m.