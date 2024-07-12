Iowa sports betting handle reaches $146.7m in June

The handle was up 26.9 per cent year-on-year.

US.- Iowa’s sports betting handle was $146.7m in June, according to the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission (IRGC). That’s a year-over-year increase of 26.9 per cent, but a 19.6 per cent decrease from the $182.5m bet in May. Players spent $136.7m betting on sports online and $10m at retail sportsbooks.

Revenue totalled $12.5m, up 17.3 per cent year-on-year although 25.2 per cent lower than May’s $16.7m. Some $11.9m came from online betting and $562,886 from retail locations.

FanDuel led the way in terms of revenue, while DraftKings brought in more bets. DraftKings reported a $53m handle and $4.1m in revenue. FanDuel reported revenue of $4.3m from $33.7m in bets.