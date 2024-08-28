Focus Gaming News | North America | Casino

Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission to hear Cedar Rapids casino proposals

On September 16, applications will be due for any new gaming licences.
08/28/24

Attempts to bring a casino to Cedar Rapids failed in 2014 and 2017.

US.- On Thursday (29 August), the Iowa Racing & Gaming Commission (IRGC) will hear from the vendors it will choose from to perform a market study for a proposed casino in Cedar Rapids.

Attempts to bring a casino to Cedar Rapids failed in 2014 and 2017. On both occasions, the IRGC said a new venue would take away from other nearby casinos (there are 19 licensed casinos in Iowa). However, the commission now has new members. Linn County voters approved a measure in 2021 that allows developers to seek a casino licence for the county in perpetuity.

The Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission (IRGC) started taking new applications after a two-year state moratorium on new gaming licences expired on June 30. Peninsula Pacific Entertainment (P2E) and the Linn County Gaming Association (LCGA) have announced that they would jointly reapply for a gaming licence. Applications are due by September 16, and applicants will present proposals at the IRGC’s meeting in the Quad Cities on October 3.

