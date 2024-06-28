Peninsula Pacific makes new attempt to open Cedar Rapids casino in Iowa

A state moratorium on any new casino licenses expires on June 30.

US.- Peninsula Pacific Entertainment (P2E) and the Linn County Gaming Association (LCGA) have announced that they will again jointly apply for a gaming licence to operate a casino in Cedar Rapids. The Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission (IRGC) will take new applications after a two-year state moratorium on new gaming licences expires on June 30.

Attempts to bring a casino to Cedar Rapids failed in 2014 and 2017. On both occasions, the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission said a new venue would take away from other nearby casinos (there are 19 licensed casinos in Iowa). However, that commission now has new members, raising hopes that opinions on a Cedar Rapids casino could change. Linn County voters approved a measure in 2021 that allows developers to seek a casino licence for the county in perpetuity.

“The time is now for Cedar Crossing,” P2E board member Jonathan Swain said in a release. “Linn County residents have overwhelmingly passed two gaming referendums, and they have been patient. With the moratorium expiring soon, we look forward to bringing an unprecedented casino gaming and entertainment destination to Cedar Rapids.”

“We are pleased the Iowa Legislature made the decision to not extend the moratorium,” Swain said. “That decision allows the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission to do what it has almost always done – review the landscape of Iowa’s gaming industry and make the best decision for the state of Iowa.”

The application will likely be discussed at the IRGC’s next meeting on July 8.