Iowa Prairie Flower casino breaks ground on expansion

US.- The Ponca Tribe of Nebraska has broken ground on an expansion of the Prairie Flower Casino, located in Carter Lake, Iowa. The casino will still be accessible during the project.

The expansion will include a 60,000-square-foot addition, making the total space more than 70,000 square feet. It will feature more than 600 gaming positions, a sportsbook with a gastro pub, dining options, a centre bar and retail space.

The groundbreaking comes on the casino’s fourth anniversary and as the Ponca Tribe celebrates the 32nd anniversary of the Ponca Restoration Act, which extended federal recognition to the Ponca Tribe of Nebraska. The tribe says the expansion will create 200 new jobs. The expected completion date is summer 2024.

Rebecca Sullivan, interim chairwoman of the Ponca Tribe of Nebraska, said: “The Ponca Tribe of Nebraska’s investment in the Prairie Flower Casino has allowed our Tribe to increase critical services – like healthcare, job training and cultural preservation – for our members, while providing high-quality entertainment in Carter Lake.”

