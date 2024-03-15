Iowa gambling revenue reaches $143m in February

Revenue rose 23 per cent from January.

US.- The Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission has reported that the state’s casinos made $143.3m in adjusted gross revenue in February, a rise of 23 per cent from January and up slightly from February 2023 ($143.2m). Slots revenue totalled $129m and table revenue $13.7m

Read also: Fanatics launches in Michigan

Casinos will pay $28.1m in state taxes for the month, a 23.3 per cent increase from the previous month but a 1.5 per cent decrease from last year. Prairie Meadows Racetrack & Casino generated the most revenue with $19m.