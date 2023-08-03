Introducing Ukrainian Roulette from BETER Live

Ukrainian Roulette is hosted in the cinematic Main BETER Live Studio.

Press release.- BETER Live, the live casino division of igaming content and solutions provider BETER, has expanded its portfolio of roulette games with the addition of Ukrainian Roulette. This game joins the brand’s portfolio, which includes its game show, Gravity Roulette, as well as classic European, and French variations.

The main motivation and inspiration when developing Ukrainian Roulette was the countless requests from BETER Live’s partners for a roulette game with a Ukrainian-speaking presenter. No live casino provider was able to offer this option, so the company stepped up and created content to meet the demand and provide uninterrupted, high-quality content.

Ukrainian Roulette is hosted in the cinematic Main BETER Live Studio, which catches the eye with its elegant style and intricate design. To highlight the Ukrainian aspect of the game, the table is also lit up in the colours of the Ukrainian flag.

Commenting on the launch of Ukrainian Roulette, BETER Live director Anna Vikmane said: “We are delighted to be offering our client’s players a new variation of roulette with a Ukrainian-speaking game presenter. What’s important for us is not only keeping pace with the latest trends in the igaming industry, but also listening to the audience and understanding what products are most relevant to them. I am confident that with our professional game presenters and elegant design with traditional elements, we can continue to provide players with content they can associate themselves with.”

BETER CEO Gal Ehrlich added: “As a B2B provider, BETER ensures that the content provided to our operator partners is the most relevant and in demand among end-users.

One of several directions in which BETER Live is heading is a move towards providing tailor-made, custom content. Therefore, we are delighted to be able to offer such unique content for the many Ukrainian-speaking players who have waited so long for a version of roulette made just for them.”

