BETER Live launches Gravity Sic Bo

Press release.- BETER Live has added another title to its popular Gravity series which brings multipliers into the gameplay across various bet types.

BETER Live’s Gravity Sic Bo takes the classic Asian table game and boosts the thrills and big win potential offered to players with massive multipliers to trigger.

Sic Bo is a three-dice game popular across Asia. In this game players place their bets on the table based on the dice outcome they think will land. Guess right and they win.

BETER Live’s Gravity Sic Bo delivers an experience like no other. The game is set against a bold and striking backdrop with captivating graphics and authentic sounds.

That’s not all. With Gravity Sic Bo, players can enjoy a huge selection of bet types including small/big, single die, two dice combos, doubles, triples and totals. With each round, there are up to 36 multipliers in play, ranging from x5 all the way up to x1,000.

The gameplay is fast thanks to the short game rounds and is perfectly suited to mobile play thanks to its intuitive and user-friendly interface. Players can also access detailed statistics for those that like to use data to inform their betting decisions.

Gravity Sic Bo offers a unique localisation feature that allows players to enjoy the game in multiple languages. It supports voiceover in seven languages including English, Korean, simplified Chinese and Japanese with other languages available on request. This ensures that players from various backgrounds can fully engage with the game in their preferred language, enhancing their overall gaming experience.

Anna Vikmane, director at BETER Live, said: “Our Gravity series continues to draw players into its orbit and Gravity Sic Bo will take this to the next level. It benefits from the same high-quality gameplay that we have built our reputation on, while also elevating the player experience with side bets and multipliers. Sic Bo is a hugely popular game that we have taken to the next level with multipliers and the voiceover in seven languages, and this title will help to further establish BETER as the leading live content provider.”

Edvardas Sadovskis, chief product officer at BETER Live, added: “The live content space is incredibly competitive, but we’ve quickly become a must-have provider thanks to the quality of our offering and innovations such as our Gravity series. Gravity Sic Bo with all of its features is a great addition to our portfolio and strengthens our position as a must-have live content provider for operators in Asia but also other core markets across the world.”

