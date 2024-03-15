Internet Vikings receives online gaming service provider licence in Connecticut

The company is now licensed in 24 US states.

US.- Igaming hosting company Internet Vikings has expanded its reach in the US with a licence as an online gaming service provider in Connecticut. It’s now present in 24 US states. Connecticut launched legal online sports wagering and online casino in October 2021, becoming the 6th state to open the online market.

Kristoffer Ottosson, COO at Internet Vikings, said: “As the Connecticut market experiences significant growth, there’s a clear opportunity for additional service providers. Obtaining our licence as an online gaming service provider enables us to contribute to this expanding sector and capitalize on its potential.”

Rickard Vikström, CEO and founder of Internet Vikings, added: “I’m impressed with our team’s speed in securing the Connecticut license within a month from the signing of the agreement with the customer. Looking ahead to 2024, we’re set to expand our reach into additional states to continue meeting the needs of the industry.”