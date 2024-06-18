International Center for Responsible Gaming names director of research and education

Travis Sztainert has been appointed to the position.

ICRG president Arthur Paikowsky said: “We are delighted to welcome Dr. Travis Sztainert to the ICRG team. His extensive background in responsible gambling research and his commitment to transforming data into actionable knowledge align perfectly with our organization’s mission. We look forward to leveraging Travis’s insights to advance our efforts in promoting responsible gambling practices.”

Earlier this year, payment provider Pavilion Payments announced a contribution to the ICRG. The firm’s funding went towards a research initiative led by Carleton University professor Dr. Michael J.A. Wohl aimed at developing tools to foster responsible gambling practices.

Consisting of two prospective studies and two experiments, the initiative assesses attitudes towards preemptive limit-setting tools, identify characteristics of players choosing this option and evaluate the real and perceived influence on behaviour.