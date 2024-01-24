Pavilion Payments funds research initiatives for ICRG

Payments provider Pavilion Payments has announced its support to the International Center for Responsible Gaming.

US.- Payments provider Pavilion Payments has announced a contribution to the International Center for Responsible Gaming (ICRG). The firm’s funding will go towards a research initiative led by Carleton University professor Dr. Michael J.A. Wohl aimed at developing tools to foster responsible gambling practices.

Consisting of two prospective studies and two experiments, the initiative will assess attitudes towards preemptive limit-setting tools, identify characteristics of players choosing this option and evaluate the real and perceived influence on behaviour.

Arthur Paikowsky, president of the ICRG, said: “Together, we aim to contribute to the development of responsible gambling initiatives that prioritize the well-being of players. This generous grant will empower us to conduct groundbreaking research, providing industry leaders with the evidence needed to make informed decisions about the strengths and weaknesses of play management systems.”

Christopher Justice, CEO of Pavilion Payments, added: “At Pavilion Payments, we are committed to promoting responsible and ethical practices within the gaming industry. Our investment in the ICRG reflects our dedication to advancing research that will contribute to the development of effective tools for responsible gambling. We believe in the potential of Dr. Wohl’s research to reshape the gaming landscape by positively contributing to a future of responsible gaming.”