Integrity Compliance 360 signs deal with Atlantic Coast Conference

The deal will provide ACC members access to Integrity Compliance 360’s monitoring technology and data insights.

US.- Integrity Compliance 360 (IC360), which formed through the merger between US Integrity and Odds On Compliance, has announced a deal with the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) providing access to its monitoring technology and data insights. The agreement allows ACC members the option to receive Integrity Compliance 360’s educational services and access to its ProhiBet platform.

Matthew Holt, IC360’s CEO and co-founder, said: “We are thrilled to be working with the Atlantic Coast Conference. Their commitment to upholding the integrity of their competitions is precisely what we look for in our partnerships. We look forward to further bolstering their safeguards by providing them with the best integrity monitoring solution in the world, in tandem with our customized Education deliverables and state-of-the-art technology like ProhiBet. It’s through initiatives and collaborative efforts like these, that we will continue to ensure the fairest and safest environments for student-athletes across the country.”

ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips added: “The ACC’s partnership with Integrity Compliance 360 is extremely important as we continue our dedication to upholding the integrity and true spirit of college athletics. Through this collaboration, our member schools will have access to cutting-edge technology for monitoring and ensuring the fairest and safest environments for student-athletes nationwide.”

US Integrity and Odds On Compliance complete merger

In April, the sports betting integrity and compliance companies US Integrity (USI) and Odds On Compliance announced the completion of their merger. The combined entity’s new name is Integrity Compliance 360 (IC360).

IC360 says it leverages the combined expertise, resources, and industry knowledge of US Integrity and Odds On Compliance. Its portfolio of services includes integrity monitoring, compliance advisory and education. It will offer established products like the Integrity Monitoring dashboard, the PlayBookAI online repository of sports betting laws and regulations and ProhiBet.