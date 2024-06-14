Inspired signs partnership with Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis

AGLC will purchase 150 new Valor terminals.

Canada.- Inspired Entertainment has entered an agreement with Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis (AGLC) following a six-month trial period. It will purchase 150 new Valor terminals. Deployment is expected to be completed by the end of this quarter.

Brooks Pierce, president and chief executive officer of Inspired, said: “We are delighted to welcome AGLC as a valued customer. AGLC’s decision to order 150 Valor cabinets underscores the success demonstrated during the trial period as well as the strength of our product portfolio. We look forward to a long and prosperous partnership with AGLC.

“We remain committed to expand in the attractive Canadian markets by delivering exceptional gaming solutions with both our gaming and digital products. Adding Alberta to our existing footprints in Ontario and Saskatchewan is the next step as we continue to see growth opportunities from the Canadian markets.”

In March, Inspired Entertainment announced the launch of its Virtual Sports content in New Jersey through Rush Street Interactive’s BetRivers sportsbook and casino.

Alberta opens consultation on online gambling plans

The province of Alberta has launched a consultation seeking feedback from First Nations and existing land-based casinos and Racing Entertainment Centre as it explores options to develop and implement an online gaming strategy following the example of Ontario.

Currently, Play Alberta, operated by the Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis (AGLC), is the only legal option for online casino games in the province.