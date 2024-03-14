Inspired launches virtual sports on BetRivers platform in New Jersey

Inspired has announced the launch of its content through a partnership with Rush Street Interactive.

US.- Inspired Entertainment has announced the launch of its Virtual Sports content in New Jersey through Rush Street Interactive’s BetRivers sportsbook and casino.

Brooks Pierce, president and chief executive officer of Inspired, said: “We are thrilled to partner with RSI to bring Inspired’s premium Virtual Sports to BetRivers players in New Jersey. This collaboration will enhance the gaming experience for BetRivers players and complement their sports betting options. Our strong relationship with Rush Street Interactive and their exceptional BetRivers platform make them an ideal partner for us.”

Richard Schwartz, chief executive officer of Rush Street Interactive, added: “Reintroducing Inspired’s Virtual Sports with their latest new and improved catalogue of events, including key US sports, to BetRivers in NJ is a significant addition. Our aim is to continually elevate our customers’ gaming experiences with premium content. Inspired is known for its exceptional Virtual Sports offerings, and we are excited to work together to provide a new and improved online entertainment experience for our players.”

In January, BetRivers went live at Bally’s Dover Casino Resort, Casino at Delaware Park, and Harrington Raceway and Casino as online sports betting launched in the US state of Delaware. BetRivers is the exclusive sports betting and igaming operator in the state.

New Jersey gaming revenue reaches record $559.1m in January

The New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement reported on the state’s gaming revenue for January. The state’s casinos, horse tracks that offer sports betting and the online partners of both reported $559.9m, up 9.3 per cent from January 2023 ($436.9m), and 7.1 per cent higher than $522.2m in December last year.

The casino win for the nine Atlantic City casino hotel properties was $205m, down 3.1 per cent compared to January 2023 ($211.7m). The online gaming win was $183.3m, up 19.9 per cent year-on-year from $153.9m. Sports wagering gross revenue was $170.8m, an impressive 136 per cent increase from $72.3m.