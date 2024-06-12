Alberta opens consultation on online gambling plans

The Canadian province intends to open regulated online gambling to private companies.

Canada.- The province of Alberta has launched a consultation seeking feedback from First Nations and existing land-based casinos and Racing Entertainment Centre as it explores options to develop and implement an online gaming strategy following the example of Ontario.

In 2023, Alberta’s Premier asked the Minister of Service Alberta and Red Tape Reduction Dalley Nally to work with Indigenous partners to finish developing and implementing an online gaming strategy with a focus on responsible gaming and provincial and Indigenous revenue generation.

Currently, Play Alberta, operated by the Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis (AGLC), is the only legal option for online casino games in the province. Other brands operate in a legal grey area, similar to the situation in Ontario before 2022, but they are estimated to account for 55 per cent of the market.

Minister of Service and Red Tape Reduction Dalley Nally believes Alberta has the potential to become a hub for igaming, citing low corporate taxes, streamlined regulations and high disposable incomes as advantages.

