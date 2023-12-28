Industry titans gather as jury for Scatters Club’s Gambling Streamers Awards, restreamers to join

Scatters Club, the vibrant community for gambling streamers and players worldwide, is revealing the jury for the upcoming Streamers Awards. This first-of-its-kind event dedicated to celebrating the unique vibe and creativity of gambling streamers is gaining buzz in the online gambling community. Meet the first four jury members!

The first confirmed jury member is Ed Craven, co-founder of Stake and Kick gaming and livestreaming platforms. His ventures collaborate with the industry’s biggest influencers. Ed’s streams on Kick.com review the industry’s top streamers and their audience engagement, offering a unique blend of interaction and product feedback.

Johan Sandén is a co-founder and CTO at Casinolytics who brings a technical edge to the Scatters Club jury with his profound insights into the analytics of gambling streaming. His expertise in running a pioneering platform in streamer analytics is valuable in judging the nominees’ creative and technical prowess.

Maksim Krotau, Influencer Marketing Lead at an iGaming content provider BGaming, offers a unique perspective on what makes a streamer truly stand out in the crowded digital landscape. With his in-depth understanding of the industry, Maksim will give his fair and well-considered opinion as a jury member.

The fourth confirmed jury member is Edward Eklund, affiliate manager at Play’n GO, leading online slots provider in the casino industry. As a respected member of the iGaming community, Edward brings valuable insights and expertise to the Streamers Awards jury panel.

Scatters Club is also glad to introduce Beefy Dick, the Chief of Beef, a virtual jury member representing the innovative spirit of their partners at Nolimit City. This jury member brings a special flair of originality and will evaluate nominees’ innovation and creativity.

Everyone is welcome to take part in the Gambling Streamers Awards and nominate a favorite streamer from December 4 to December 30 for international applications: