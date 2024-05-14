Indiana sports betting handle reaches $393.9m in April

The handle increased 22.6 per cent from April 2023.

US.- Indiana’s sports betting handle was $393.9m in April, up 22.6 per cent from April 2023 and down 21.4 per cent from March 2024. Basketball was the most popular sport to wager on, generating $121.5m, while players spent $67.7m on baseball, $2.9m on football, $84.8m across other sports and $116.8m on parlay bets.

Taxable adjusted gross revenue was $37.1m, up 26.2 per cent up from April 2023 but down 5.8 per cent from March. Tax generated from sports betting reached $3.5m.

FanDuel and Blue Chip Casino led the market, posting $15.3m in revenue from $129.1m. DraftKings and Ameristar Casino recorded $12.6m from $145.7m, Belterra Casino in partnership with FanDuel $3m from $31.7m, Hollywood Lawrenceburg and ESPN Bet $2.2m from $25.2m. French Lick Resort and Bet365 on $1.7m from $23.9m and Harrah’s Hoosier Park and Caesars $1.2m from $20.3m.