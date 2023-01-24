Indiana Four Winds South Bend Casino to open new hotel in March

The casino plans to inaugurate the hotel, which will have 317 guest rooms, on March 1.

US.- A new 23-story hotel at Four Winds South Bend Casino, in Indiana, is set to open on March 1. There will be 317 guest rooms, including 83 suites. Some of the rooms are set up for sleeping and others for entertainment purposes. The public opening will follow a soft opening for the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians.

The venue is expected to create around 400 new jobs. There will be a convention area, meeting space, ballroom, lounge, bar and grille, outdoor third-floor swimming pool and terraces. The first show has been scheduled for March 18, with a band called Parmalee.

Four Winds CEO Frank Friedman said: “We can game in those rooms if we choose to. The furniture is portable, so we can pull the furniture out and we can put a couple of blackjack tables up there, and we could have a high-level card game – an invited guests-only type of thing.”

Potawatomi Tribal Chairwoman Rebecca Richards commented: “We’re just excited to show what we’ve done here with the meeting space, with the hotel rooms, with the restaurant, rooftop pool, the lounge area. It just has a different vibe, and we‘re so excited.”

The project was announced in September 2019 but was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic and workforce challenges. In August 2021, the venue received approval for Class III gaming.

In August, the Pokagon Band and Four Winds Casinos unveiled the expanded gaming floor. The 98,000-square feet venue features 1,900 slot machines, 27 table games, a new high-limit area, an additional cage and a cashier area. There are 11 new table games and 850 new slot machines, including Dragon Link, Cash Express, Big Fish, Buffalo Link, and Wheel of Fortune. A video poker section has an additional 56 games.

Indiana sports betting handle reaches $431.4m in December

Indiana’s sports betting handle for December was $431.4m. That’s 4.6 per cent down from November’s $452.3m and also down 6.8 per cent year-on-year.

According to the Indiana Gaming Commission, operators pulled in $42.7m in terms of adjustable gross revenue, an increase of 65.6 per cent from $25.8m in December 2021 and 6.8 per cent ahead of $40m in November 2022. The state received $4.1m in taxes, taking the 2022 total to more than $36.8m.