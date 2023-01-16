Indiana sports betting handle reaches $431.4m in December

Indiana’s sports betting handle was down 6.8 per cent year-on-year.

US.- Indiana’s sports betting handle for December was $431.4m. That’s 4.6 per cent down from November’s $452.3m and also down 6.8 per cent year-on-year.

According to the Indiana Gaming Commission, operators pulled in $42.7m in terms of adjustable gross revenue, an increase of 65.6 per cent from $25.8m in December 2021 and 6.8 per cent ahead of $40m in November 2022.

The state received $4.1m in taxes, taking the 2022 total to more than $36.8m.

Football, both college and NFL, was the most popular sport to bet on, taking $136.2m. Basketball was second at $130m, followed by parlay bets ($119m and, “other sports” ($46m).

FanDuel was the top sportsbook in Indiana in December. The online operator reported a handle of $137.8m and revenues of $15.9m. DraftKings was close behind as it took $134.8m in wagers and claimed $12.4m in revenue.

According to PlayIndiana, Indiana sports bettors wagered $4.4bn in 2022. That’s the highest annual total since sports betting was launched in the state in 2019.