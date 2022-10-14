Indiana Four Winds South Bend Casino expansion is now nearly 80% complete

The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians moves forward with the renovation.

US.- The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians and its Four Winds Casinos hosted a media tour to view the progress of construction at the casino. The renovation process is now nearly 80 per cent complete.

Is expected to have the all expansion project completed in the first quarter of 2023. Additional amenities of the Indiana casino and resort will include a 23-story hotel tower with 317 rooms, including 83 suites. There will also be a spa, convention area, meeting space, ballroom, lounge, bar and grille, outdoor third floor swimming pool and terraces.

In August, the Pokagon Band and Four Winds Casinos unveiled the expanded gaming floor. The 98,000-square feet venue features 1,900 slot machines, 27 table games, a new high limit area, an additional cage, and cashier area. The expanded gaming floor at Indiana’s venue features 11 new table games and a total of 850 new slot machines, including Dragon Link, Cash Express, Big Fish, Buffalo Link, and Wheel of Fortune. A video poker section was created with an additional 56 games.

Frank Freedman, chief operating officer of Four Winds Casinos was in charge of the construction tour. He highlighted the newly named Cedar Spa, which will offer a variety of traditional and unique spa therapies including steam rooms, saunas, and vitality pools as well as separate lounges for women and men. Cedar Spa will also offer a couples suite, facials, body treatments and massage services.

“With much of the exterior work now complete, we are excited to focus our attention to the interior features and finishes that our guests will enjoy as part of their overall entertainment experience at Four Winds South Bend,” said Freedman according to local media. “We are also excited to provide some initial details on Cedar Spa, which we believe will be a very attractive amenity. We hope the South Bend community shares in our excitement as we prepare for the unveiling early next year.”

Rebecca Richards, Tribal chairwoman of the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi, said they are “ thrilled to see many of the new interior features of Four Winds South Bend take shape: “We appreciate all of the hard work from our casino operations team, project manager, general contractors, construction workers and vendors to keep the project moving forward. The completed casino resort is going to be spectacular.”

The expansion of Four Winds South Bend has created 350 construction jobs, and will create an additional 350 to 400 new jobs at the casino resort once construction is finished. The project was first announced in September 2019 but was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic and workforce challenges. In August 2021, the venue received approval for Class III gaming.

In November, Winds Casino South Bend announced the opening of its sportsbook. Six sportsbook kiosks are available 24 hours on the gaming floor.

