Inaugural ICE Barcelona taps into latest Konami slots, technology, and igaming releases

ICE Barcelona will be held from January 20 to 22 at Fira Barcelona Gran Via in Barcelona, Spain.

Konami is ready to deliver top releases to the historic ICE 2025 event.

Press release.- Konami Gaming has announced a strong line-up of the latest casino games and technology advancements coming to the inaugural ICE Barcelona on January 20 – 22, 2025. More than 40,000 attendees are expected at Fira Barcelona Gran Via in Barcelona, Spain for the event, where Konami has secured igaming stand #2L38 and traditional land-based stand #3H60 to feature its newest online gaming entertainment, land-based slot creations, and SYNKROS® casino systems technology.

Eduardo Aching, vice president of international gaming operations at Konami Gaming, said: “As Konami’s online game library continues to expand with today’s hit slot series and iconic classics, European market growth is a key focus. As a result, Konami is arriving at ICE 2025 with a dedicated iGaming space in Hall 2 to readily connect and engage with iGaming operators.

“At the same time, casino executives and professionals in the land-based sector can locate Konami’s latest slot game machines and casino systems technology across the way in Hall 3.”

As Konami continues to add a record number of new game releases to its owned remote gaming server (RGS), online casino operators are taking advantage of many of today’s hit slots found at land-based casinos including Fortune Mint™, All Aboard™, Bull Blitz™, and more. During ICE 2025, several of the year’s upcoming new arrivals are featured, such as K-Pow! Pig™. This original linked progressive slot offers a unique prize upgrade mechanic during the credit collection feature, allowing players the chance to punch-up the potential payouts across multiple reels. Dragon’s Law Fortune™, Unwooly Riches™, and African Diamond™ are also among the top anticipated new igaming titles targeted for 2025, which Konami has on display at stand #2L38 for guests to experience firsthand.

“Considering Konami’s global recognition and continually expanding online library, ICE Barcelona is an ideal time to connect with new and longtime iGaming casino customers, especially as we seek greater European growth across the United Kingdom, Portugal, Spain, and beyond,” said Aching. “And for those casinos with omnichannel gaming, Konami’s offering holds even greater potential because it is available both online and in casinos.”

K-Pow! Pig is among the company’s biggest new omni-channel game releases. It is showcased at Konami Stand #2L38 for HTML5 delivery—compatible across smartphones, tablets, and desktop devices—as well as Konami Stand #3H60 on the company’s award-winning DIMENSION 49J™ curved screen slot machine. More than 30 Konami game machines are arriving to ICE 2025 featuring array of entertainment. This includes all-new slot creations like Bingo Frenzy Stampede™ and Mighty Mayan Chief™, to proven triple pots games like Lucky Honeycomb Fortune™ and Charms Full Link™.

“With the success of Dragon’s Law Fortune across international markets, Konami is delivering an ongoing pipeline of triple pots games expressly in support of customers abroad. The triple bonus mechanic is resonating very well with today’s casino players, which we’re focused on supporting,” Aching said.

Konami Stand #3H60 highlights the company’s industry award-winning SYNKROS casino management system, which is bringing a number of advancements to the casino floor in 2025, including biometric player tracking, a comprehensive anti-money laundering system, at-machine digital drink ordering, and more.

Attendees are encouraged to visit Konami igaming stand #2L38 and traditional land-based stand #3H60 at Fira Barcelona Gran Via on January 20 – 22, 2025 to explore these and more Konami releases.