Konami Gaming at G2E Las Vegas: World debuts, tech novelties, and omni-channel entertainment

G2E Las Vegas was held from October 8 to 10 at The Venetian Expo.

Konami Gaming showcased its latest releases and innovations at G2E Las Vegas 2024.

Press release.- Konami Gaming revealed a wide offering of casino games and technology during the Gaming Expo (G2E) Las Vegas on October 8 – 10, 2024.

World debut game releases, award-winning casino systems innovations, and omni-channel entertainment options filled Konami Booth #1256 throughout event hours, for 25,000+ gaming industry guests to experience firsthand. In addition to appearing to industry professionals on the G2E show floor for the first time, Konami’s Bingo Frenzy Stampede™ landed live at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas directly adjoining the exhibition space, as the world’s first installation of the original linked progressive series.

G2E guests were the first to discover fan-favourite All Aboard™ games available across every DIMENSION™ slot form factor. Concurrently, Konami’s SYNKROS® casino management system demonstrated award-winning technology at this year’s G2E event spanning facial recognition, artificial intelligence, mobile solutions, anti-money laundering / Title 31 compliance, and much more.

John Eary, vice president of marketing at Konami Gaming, said: “The high volume of new releases across Konami’s G2E 2024 line-up was met with a high degree of interest from the casinos we serve.

“Supporting future industry innovation and long-term casino customer success is core to Konami, and to the leading concepts we revealed during this year’s G2E.”

Bingo Frenzy Stampede celebrated its world debut, industry premiere, and market launch during G2E 2024 with a prominent display—front and centre in the Konami exhibit. This original series combines a popular slot credit prize mechanic with a 5-in-a-row bingo bonus feature, allowing players to win random credit prizes, multipliers, and jackpot prizes with colourful paint daubs from the game’s bingo dauber character.

This year’s event marked the industry debut of All Aboard across every DIMENSION game machine, including stacked-screen DIMENSION 27™ and DIMENSION 43×3™. Other never-before-seen slot series featured at G2E 2024 included What the Duck™, Double Envelopes™, Mighty Mayan Chief™, Firedrake™, and many more.

Chris Rowe, vice president of North American game sales at Konami Gaming, commented: “The continued depth and creativity of Konami game content is truly remarkable, as we see with entirely original series such as Bingo Frenzy Stampede, K-Pow! Pig, What the Duck, and more. In addition, we’re proud to celebrate the arrival of All Aboard across the entire DIMENSION slot cabinet line, to reach even more players and properties worldwide.

“At the same time, recent releases such as Charms Full Link and Lucky Honeycomb Fortune are achieving exceptional market performance, as expansion continues to more and more locations.”

K-Pow! Pig™ was among Konami’s featured omni-channel game releases for online and land-based gaming. This original linked progressive series was displayed on the award-winning DIMENSION 49J™ machine, as well as in the iGaming section of the Konami exhibit—highlighting robust HTML5 online game delivery through the company’s owned remote gaming server (RGS).

In addition to the industry’s newest game series, guests at G2E 2024 encountered award-winning casino systems technology such as Konami’s Konetic™ mobile employee apps, SYNK31™ fully integrated Title 31 solution, and SYNK Vision™ biometric player tracking solutions. Customisable progressive jackpots and mystery bonuses, designed to drive excitement across casino floors, were showcased through SYNKROS Progressive Management. Konami’s visitors were also pleased to discover SYNKROS Drink System, a solution designed by SYNKROS customers and marking the product’s G2E debut.

Randy Caron, Konami Gaming, Inc.’s vice president of system sales, added: “There is nothing that excites me more than a system running with extremely high availability.

“But aside from great reliability, our product team has unleashed a ton of amazing new products and functionalities. It has been a really fun show this year, and I believe our customers are coming away with more optimism than ever.”