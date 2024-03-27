In Ukraine, PIN-UP and Forbes have launched a grant program for businesses operating near the frontline

The jury will select 15 winners and distribute a cash fund of UAH 5,000,000 among them.



Press release.- PIN-UP Ukraine and Forbes Ukraine have launched a grant program aimed at supporting micro and small businesses operating in the frontline areas of Ukraine.

Entrepreneurs registered or actually operating in Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Luhansk, Mykolaiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson and Chernihiv regions of Ukraine can participate in the project.

“Helping each other in difficult times should not only be a slogan, but also a personal position.

Ihor Zot’ko, owner of PIN-UP Ukraine, said: “Realizing the complexity of doing business during the war, especially in the regions close to the fighting, we want to show our collective support and united strength in the desire to build an economically successful country.”

In the final, the jury will select 15 winners and distribute a cash fund of UAH 5,000,000 among them. Participants will be able to receive grants of UAH 200,000, 300,000 or 500,000.

Volodymyr Fedorin, founding editor of Forbes Ukraine, commented: “For the most vulnerable part of Ukrainian business: micro and small enterprises in the frontline regions, the lack of staff, logistical problems, power outages and the risk of Russian shelling are louder than anywhere else in Ukraine.

“They are forced to manoeuvre through the difficulties to simply survive and continue their work. Without support, this is difficult and sometimes impossible. We have to lend a shoulder to the small businesses on the frontline so that after the victory they will be among the businesses that will help Ukraine recover and flourish.”