In Touch announces deadline for UK account withdrawals

The operator has surrendered its Gambling Commission licence.

UK.- In Touch Games has surrendered its British gambling licence following its suspension by the Gambling Commission. It says that players have until March 6, 2024 to withdraw any funds from their accounts.

The Gambling Commission suspended all of In Touch’s three operating licences last week, citing potential breaches of rules on money laundering, the use of fair and transparent terms and practices and reporting key events. The licences covered online casino, bingo and gambling software. The company’s brands include Bonusboss.co.uk, Cashmo.co.uk, Casino.mfortune.co.uk, Casino2020.co.uk, Drslot.co.uk, Jammymonkey.com, Mfortune.co.uk, Mrspin.co.uk, Pocketwin.co.uk and Slotfactory.com.

In Touch Games said it will attempt to return any outstanding balances via players’ registered payment methods. Players will be able to log in to manually withdraw funds until Match 6, when its sites and apps will close. Players have access to a live chat customer support tool but cannot access games or deposit new funds to any of In Touch Games’ sites.

After March 6, the operator will hold any remaining balances and players will have to contact support via email to reclaim their funds.

In the meantime, the Gambling Commission will continue to review In Touch under section 116 of the Gambling Act 2005. In January, the British gambling regulator had fined the operator £6.1m for social responsibility and anti-money laundering (AML) failures. The Betting and Gaming Council (BGC) says it has suspended In Touch Games’ membership of the organisation.