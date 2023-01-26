British Gambling Commission fines In Touch Games

The regulator identified a series of social responsibility and money laundering failings.

UK.- The Gambling Commission has issued a £6.1m fine against the online gaming operator In Touch Games (ITG). The penalty was issued for a series of social responsibility and money laundering failures under section 82(1) of the Gambling Act 2005.

It’s the third time ITG has faced a financial penalty from the British regulator. It paid a settlement of £2.2m in 2019 and a fine of £3.4m accompanied by a warning in 2021.

Gambling Commission executive director of operations Kay Roberts said: “Considering this operator’s history of failings, we expected to see significant improvement when we carried out our planned compliance assessment. Disappointingly, although many improvements had been made, there was still more to do.

“This £6.1m fine shows that we will take escalating enforcement action where failures are repeated, and all licensees should be acutely aware of this.”

