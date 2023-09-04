British Gambling Commission suspends In Touch Games operating licences

The British regulator is reviewing the operator’s activities.

UK.- The British Gambling Commission has announced that it has suspended In Touch Games’ operating licences while it reviews its activities. All three of the operator’s licences have been suspended with immediate effect.

The Gambling Commission said that it suspected breaches of licensing conditions that could render In Touch “unsuitable” to offer licensed gambling. It said it had concerns about money laundering, reporting and fair and transparent terms and practices.

The operator’s three British gambling licences cover online casino, bingo and gambling software. In Touch’s brands include Bonusboss.co.uk, Cashmo.co.uk, Casino.mfortune.co.uk, Casino2020.co.uk, Drslot.co.uk, Jammymonkey.com, Mfortune.co.uk, Mrspin.co.uk, Pocketwin.co.uk and Slotfactory.com.

The regulator said it had made the suspension under section 118 (2) of the Gambling Act 2005. Meanwhile, it is reviewing the operator’s activities under section 116.

The Gambling Commission said: “We have made it clear to the operator that during the course of the suspension we expect it to focus on treating consumers fairly and keeping them fully informed of any developments which impact them,” the Commission said.

“The suspension does not prevent the operator from allowing consumers to access their accounts and withdrawing funds. In Touch Games can be contacted through its websites.”

In January, the Gambling Commission fined In Touch £6.1m over a series of social responsibility and money laundering failures detected in a compliance assessment in March 2022.

Social responsibility failings included failing to interact in a timely manner with a customer who had been identified for erratic play and accepting customer declarations on earnings without verification. AML failings included a failure to adequately take account of the risk of links to high-risk jurisdictions or politically exposed persons.

Betting and Gambing Council suspends In Touch Games’ membership

The Betting and Gaming Council (BGC) says it has suspended In Touch Games’ membership of the organisation. It said it had taken the decision in line with its rules on membership and standards.

The lobby group said: “Following the suspension of their operating licence by the Gambling Commission, consistent with our strict rules, we are immediately suspending In Touch Games Ltd’s membership of the BGC while the details of the case are investigated.

“As the standards body representing the regulated industry, our top priority is ensuring that the interests of In Touch Games Ltd’s customers are protected.”