Imagine Live launches Dynamite Roulette

Press release.- Imagine Live has announced the launch of its Dynamite Roulette multiplier game.

Following a hugely successful ICE London show, the team that brought the industry a new player viewing experience of the Robot Arm for blackjack live dealer unveiled their take on the multiplier roulette game category with Dynamite Roulette.

Matthew Charlesworth, the global CEO of Imagine Live, said: “We have been and will continue to focus on fresh experiences and innovations that excite and engages the player, combined with transparent account management for operators. Dynamite Roulette, our multiplier roulette game, delivers on those core values and shall light a fuse in the live dealer market.”

And he added: “Imagine Indiana Jones meets the Gold Rush of the late 1800s, and you start to understand the creative theme for this new game show. Dynamite Roulette has a panoramic backdrop, up to 10 Dynamite numbers per game round, multiplier numbers starting from x50 up to x1000, and all betting options available for players. We believe our customers and their players shall strike gold with this live dealer multiplier roulette game show.”

Recently, Imagine Live was launched by Digitain. The founder of Imagine Live and Digitain Group, Vardges Vardanyan, said: “We are delighted to unveil our new brand and bring innovative live casino games to our partners. At Imagine Live, we are dedicated to providing an unparalleled gaming experience, and we can’t wait to share it with the world.”