Illinois sports betting handle tops $1bn in March

Online sports betting made up 96 per cent of Illinois’ March handle and revenue.
05/17/23

Illinois’ sports betting handle rose by 10.4 per cent to $1.07bn.

US.- Illinois sportsbooks took a record $1.07bn in bets in March, a 10.4 per cent increase year-on-year and up 22.5 per cent compared to February’s handle of $875.4m. Illinois sportsbooks generated more than $107.4m in revenue, up 49 per cent month-over-month and the second-best revenue in state history.

Online sports betting made up 96 per cent of Illinois’ March handle and revenue, while brick-and-mortar sportsbooks brought in nearly $34m in wagers and $3m in revenue. The state was third in the country in sports betting taxes, collecting $15.6m. 

FanDuel led the mobile market with $40.1m in revenue from a handle of over $369m. DraftKings ranked second with $27.1m from a handle of $328.6m. BetRivers generated $8.3m in revenue.

