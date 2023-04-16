Illinois reports sports betting handle of $875.4m for February

Illinois’ sports betting handle rose by 29 per cent year-on-year.

US.- Illinois sportsbooks took $875.4m in bets in February, down 19 per cent from the record-setting handle of $1.07bn in January, but up 29 per cent year-on-year. The handle was below $1bn for the first time since September 2022.

Mobile sports betting accounted for $852m, while retail sportsbooks contributed $28.2m. The Illinois Gaming Board reported that the state sportsbooks generated gross gaming revenue of $68.4m, down 22 per cent from January. The state collected $10.3m in taxes, down from the previous month’s $14.4m.

FanDuel led the mobile market with $33.2m in revenue from a handle of over $305m. DraftKings ranked second with $18.2m from a handle of $277m. BetRivers generated $5.6m from $80.2m.

