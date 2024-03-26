Illinois Lottery generates $1.9bn in sales in first half of fiscal year 2024

The Illinois Lottery has reported returns to the state of $456m.

US.- The Illinois Lottery has reported that lottery sales for the first six months of the 2024 fiscal year reached $1.9bn in sales. That led to estimated returns to the state of $456m.

The Illinois Lottery raised over $4.1m for good causes from scratch ticket programme, which generates revenue for causes such as homelessness, Alzheimer’s, breast cancer, Multiple Sclerosis, HIV/AIDS, police memorials, Special Olympics and Illinois veterans. As of January 1, 2024, the United Negro College Fund and DREAM Fund will also benefit from lottery funding.

During the fiscal period, the Illinois Lottery launched its first $50 Instant Ticket. This generated over $500,000 a week for the Common School Fund from mid-December. The largest prize won during the reported period was a $23.75m Lotto jackpot won on a single ticket bought from a BP gas station. It was the largest Lotto prize won in Illinois in more than seven years.

Harold Mays, Illinois Lottery director, said: “For 50 years, the Lottery has provided Illinois residents with fun and entertainment, a chance to win, and an opportunity to make a difference through the funding we generate – with K-12 education as the Lottery’s primary benefactor during most of our time serving Illinois. The Lottery has contributed more than $24 billion in revenue to educational funding in Illinois.

“A $50 scratch ticket is not new to the lottery industry, but new to Illinois, and it’s proven to be popular with players and retailers alike. Already, three Illinois players have won $1 million playing this game. There are three top prizes of $10 million still to be won, and we can’t wait to meet those lucky players.”

See also: Racecourses present racino progress reports to Illinois Gaming Board

Keith Horton, Illinois general manager and general counsel for Allwyn North America, added: “With a focus on digital innovation, combined with retail excellence, we are growing the Lottery’s player base and sales by offering engaging game content and new ways to play, backed by a data-driven and machine-learning based approach to Customer Relations Management.”