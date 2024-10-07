Ilegal gambling in Michigan: regulator issues cease-and-desist letters

The Michigan Gaming Control Board has sent cease-and-desist letters to several operators.

US.- The Michigan Gaming Control Board (MGCB) has issued cease-and-desist letters to Papaya Gaming, based in Tel Aviv, Israel, and to Ace23 and Ace Per Head, located in Costa Rica. The firms have 14 days from receipt of the letter to take steps to prevent Michigan residents from gambling on their apps.

It said the former was operating illegal gambling by offering the mobile applications 21 Cash, Bingo Cash, Bubble Cash, and Solitaire Cash in the state. Meanwhile, Ace23 operates Ace23.ag and Ace Per Head manages Ace23.

MGCB executive director Henry Williams said: “The Michigan Gaming Control Board firmly believes in a regulated and safe gaming environment. Illegal gambling is not tolerated in Michigan, and we will take all necessary actions to protect our residents from such unlawful practices.”

Williams added: “The Michigan Gaming Control Board is committed to safeguarding the integrity of legal gaming in the state and protecting consumers from illicit offshore operations like Ace23. Our regulatory efforts are focused on promoting responsible gaming practices and upholding the laws that govern the industry. To that end, we ask all Michigan residents to stay informed and stay safe by reporting any suspected illegal gambling activities to the agency because we take every tip very seriously.”

Igaming and sports betting in Michigan: revenue reaches $224.02m in August

Michigan commercial and tribal operators reported a combined $224.02m in internet gaming and sports betting gross receipts in August. That’s a rise of 1.4 per cent compared to July. Igaming gross receipts totaled $196.66m and sports betting $27.36m.

Combined adjusted gross receipts were $193.2m: $176.9m from igaming and $16.3m from internet sports betting. The online sports betting handle was $280.1m, up 11.9 per cent from July. Operators reported submitting $37.77m in taxes and payments to the State of Michigan. The three Detroit casinos reported paying the City of Detroit $9.39m in wagering taxes and municipal services fees.