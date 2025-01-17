Galaxsys unveils “Figoal” game in collaboration with football legend Luís Figo at ICE Barcelona

The launch event will be one of the highlights of ICE and will mark the beginning of a new era for the company.

Press release.- Galaxsys has announced the launch of its latest game, Figoal, created in collaboration with football icon Luís Figo. The highly anticipated unveiling will take place during ICE Barcelona on January 21, 2025, at 2:45 PM at Galaxsys stand 2G44.

Figoal combines the electrifying spirit of football with innovative gaming mechanics, delivering an unparalleled experience to players worldwide. The launch event promises to be a highlight of ICE Barcelona, with Luís Figo personally presenting the game and sharing his insights on its development.

Visitors to the Galaxsys stand will have the unique to win a custom-made Figoal + Figo collaboration jersey, designed to celebrate this iconic partnership.

Luís Figo, sharing his excitement about the collaboration, said: “Collaborating with Galaxsys on Figoal has been an incredible journey. The game captures the passion and excitement of football, and I’m thrilled to see it come to life. I can’t wait to present it to fans and gaming enthusiasts at ICE Barcelona.”

Hayk Sargsyan, CEO of Galaxsys, emphasised the significance of this collaboration, stating: “Figoal represents our commitment to innovation and excellence in igaming. Partnering with Luís Figo, a legend in the world of football, has allowed us to create a game that resonates with sports fans and gamers alike. We are excited to launch it at ICE Barcelona and to share this milestone moment with our audience.”

The launch of Figoal marks the beginning of a new era for Galaxsys as it continues to expand its portfolio of unique, high-quality games designed to captivate and engage players across diverse markets.

